This is The Song That Bigg Boss 15's 'Jungle' Theme Reminds Salman Khan of

Speaking about the show's 'jungle' theme this year Salman added, "This season reminds me of the song 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai'. Not Sultan wala Dangal. Not Dangal wala Dangal, but it will be a different dangal. Around 250 cameras will be looking for movement in the jungle. Bigg Boss 15 can be five months long this time".

Salman also said in the message that Bigg Boss tests his patience. "I get to learn a lot from the show. It tests my patience. Every time I lose my cool, I wish I hadn't done it. I try very hard to control my anger, but the show's format is such that something keeps happening and then I have to go and correct it. So you get to not only learn a lot but also meet so many new people, know their personalities".

Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.