Bigg Boss 15: Here's a List of the Confirmed Contestants

Here are few contestants you will be seeing on Bigg Boss 15.
As the premiere for Bigg Boss 15 gets closer, speculations about possible contestants have already begun. While a number of names are doing the rounds, here are a few that have been confirmed by our sources. The new season will go on air on 2 October and following COVID-19 precautions, the contestants who have already been confirmed are under quarantine in hotel rooms. Here are few celebrities who will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house:
Tina Dutta to be a part of Bigg Boss 15?
Last year there were rumours of actor Tina Dutta being a part of Bigg Boss for the 14th season but she had denied being a part of the show, on Instagram. However, this time, according to sources, she finally said yes to the show.
Will we see actor Neha Marda in a new avatar in Bigg Boss 15?
Neha Marda, a popular television actor known for her roles in shows like Balika Vadhu, Doli Armano Ki, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has been approached for Bigg Boss for the past 4 years, and she is all set to enter the controversial house as a participant this year.
After Spiltsvilla it's time for Bigg Boss for Simba Nagpal.
This is not Simba Nagpal's first time on a reality show. Just like Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Nagpal was a part of the reality show Splitsvilla. And now this Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor will be seen in Bigg Boss 15.
Nidhi Bhanushali making a comeback with Bigg Boss 15?
Nidhi Bhanushali is likely to make a comeback on television with Bigg Boss 15. She has been missing in action for a while now as she left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to pursue her further studies.
Reem Sameer Shaikh in Bigg Boss 15?
Tujhse Hai Raabta actor Reem Shaikh is said to have signed Bigg Boss 15 since her show ended recently. The actor was previously approached for the show but had refused it because of Tujhse Hai Raabta... but now she will be a part of Bigg Boss 15.
Afsana Khan all set to take over Bigg Boss 15?
Afsana Khan, a Punjabi singer and songwriter, made headlines last year when a complaint was filed against her for singing a song that was allegedly not fit for school children, at a government-run school. She will now be seen in the Bigg Boss house.
The first confirmed Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Pratik Sehajpal.
There's no surprise here. During the Bigg Boss OTT finale, host Karan Johar gave the top 5 contestants a choice to take the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15' briefcase and leave the race to win BB OTT. Pratik grabbed the opportunity. So will definitely be seeing him inside the BB 15 house.
Did Karan Kundra say yes to Bigg Boss 15?
Karan Kundra's name keeps popping up before every Bigg Boss season, and this time too, he is rumoured to be entering the house. However, according to our sources the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is still in talks with the makers and nothing has been finalised yet. But there are high chances that we will see him inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.
Published: 22 Sep 2021,09:08 AM IST