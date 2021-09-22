Bigg Boss 15: Here's a List of the Confirmed Contestants

As the premiere for Bigg Boss 15 gets closer, speculations about possible contestants have already begun. While a number of names are doing the rounds, here are a few that have been confirmed by our sources. The new season will go on air on 2 October and following COVID-19 precautions, the contestants who have already been confirmed are under quarantine in hotel rooms. Here are few celebrities who will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house: