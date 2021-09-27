Bigg Boss 15: Promo Confirms Karan Kundrra, Simba Nagpal & 2 Other Contestants

Even though the BB15 promo didn't show the contestants' faces, it featured glimpses of the four, and their introductory taglines. While Tejasswi was introduced as a 'khatron se khelne vaali haseena', Karan was dubbed 'haseeno ka chaheeta superstar'.

Simba was introduced as 'TV ka shaktimaan shikari', and singer Afsana was presented as a 'gaati koyal'.

The theme for Bigg Boss 15 is 'Jungle Mein Sankat (Danger in the Jungle)' and several promos of BB15 feature Salman Khan as a forest officer navigating a jungle. This time, the contestants will reportedly have to survive the jungle before entering the Bigg Boss house.