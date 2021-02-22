Salman Khan Discloses Details About 'Bigg Boss' Season 15

Salman Khan with Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya in Bigg Boss 14 finale.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After the season finale of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan divulged details about the new season. "Everyone can audition for Season 15", Salman informed the viewers adding, "VOOT Select will let everyone audition for the season and the audience can vote for them."
"We'll meet soon, in 6-7 months, for season 15," Salman said before ending the finale.
This is not the first time the competition has been opened up to the general public. In season 10, the show introduced regional stars or ex-participants from other reality shows, dubbed Indiawale. It was also the first season to air on VOOT, marking the show's entry to OTT platforms. Manveer Gurjar won season 10. Bani J, who played Umang in Four More Shots Please! was the runner-up.
In the finale, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya became the first runner-up.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined