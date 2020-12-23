Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat on Her Struggles After Husband's Death

"I was born in a farmer's family. I studied till Class X in a government school and was married off after that. However, I wanted to work and be independent. But in Haryana, only the men are allowed to go out and work. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they had reservations about me going out and earning. Somehow I convinced my husband and got his permission. But the real challenge was when I chose acting as a profession. Then I went into politics, and my late husband had my back there as well. When my husband passed away, I faced a lot of hardships. I was mentally tortured".

Sonali Phogat, actor-politician