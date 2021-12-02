Bhuvan Bam Gives 'Money Heist' Cast 'Ideas On How To Kill Arturo'

Bhuvan Bam with the cast of Netflix's Money Heist.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ahead of the release of Money Heist, season 5 - part 2 on 3 December on Netflix, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam interacted with some of the cast members in Madrid, Spain. Bhuvan was clicked asking questions to actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso. They play Professor, Tokyo, Raquel and Berlin respectively.
Sharing some photos from the event on Instagram Bhuvan wrote, "Gave them ideas on how to kill Arturo.."
Netflix also shared a video of Bhuvan interviewing the Professor. He requests Morte to say something for fans from India. "We hope you enjoy the last season. We made it with a lot of love. We are thinking about all you fans and we hope you like this season".
When asked if he has come across crazy fan theories of Money Heist Morte said, "I have come across so many crazy fan theories. But I have to say - some of the theories are so good that I would happily send them to the scriptwriters and ask them to hire these people".
Money Heist star Pedro Alonso recently announced a spin-off origin series that will revolve around his character Berlin. Berlin is the Professor's elder brother and the second-in-command of the heist. The series will release in 2023.
