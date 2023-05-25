Bhojpuri Filmmaker Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead At Hotel Room: Report

Addressing the incident, Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI, "The body of Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found at his hotel room after the staff members opened it. Reportedly, the director had not responded to anyone and hence the police had to break open the room when they found him dead. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report."

Tiwari hailed from Maharashtra. More details regarding his death and funeral are currently awaited.