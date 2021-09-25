Pratik Gandhi’s 'Bhavai': CBFC Objects to Title Change, Sends Show-Cause Notice

The CBFC has sought an explanation from the makers of Bhavai for releasing the trailer “on YouTube in a distorted form by changing the title and also including portions which were deposited with the CBFC as per guideliens.”

CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement to News 18, “CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of ‘Bhavai’ for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible.”