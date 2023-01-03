BFI Curator Calls Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Performance Oscar-worthy

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
British Film Institute's curator, Robin Baker took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Alia Bhatt's performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He went on to call her performance 'sensational' and worthy of an Oscar or BAFTA.
Robin went on to add, "If I was a member of BAFTA or the Academy (I’m not), this year I would be voting for Alia Bhatt as Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India, 2022). She plays a prostitute turned underworld brothel madam turned campaigner for sex workers’ rights, and the joy of her performance is how she grows as her character develops.”
“The film is big, brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational. There’s the additional pleasure of the film’s classic Hindi cinema references – from Gangubai’s love of Dev Anand to scenes of cinema-going in the 50s and 60s to the numerous film posters lining the streets around Bombay’s red light district,” he added.
He also requested his BAFTA and Academy-Award-voting friends to watch the film as soon as possible. Alia also reacted to the post with three heart emoticon.
Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
