Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Suhana, Agastya Get Together for the Grand Kapoor Xmas Lunch

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Suhana Khan at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
After celebrating with Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got together for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house. In the pictures, Ranbir is looking dashing in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans and a mustard blazer. Alia looks beautiful in a floral dress. Karisma and her children, Neetu, Randhir Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan were all part of the gathering.
Randhir and Babita Kapoor twin in red for the grand Kapoor lunch.
The Kapoor family gets together to celebrate Christmas.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all smiles.
Suhana Khan attends the Kapoor family lunch.
Suhana, Navya Nanda, Agastya and Shweta Bachchan at the gathering.
Rima Jain poses for the paps.
Karisma Kapoor with her kids.
Nitu Kapoor joins in the celebration.
