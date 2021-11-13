'Best Day Ever': Britney Spears Freed From Controversial Conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears has been finally freed from the conservatorship.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A Los Angeles judge, on Friday, terminated the controversial guardianship that controlled pop star Britney Spears' life for the past 13 years.
Following the ruling, fans gathered outside the courthouse celebrated with confetti. "Best day ever... praise the Lord... can I get an Amen," wrote Spears on Instagram, using the hashtag "#FreedBritney."
Spears also thanked her fans for showing unconditional support through the years.
The formal end to the guardianship comes after Britney's father Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September.
Judge Brenda Penny, who passed the order, agreed with Spears' request for the arrangement to end without a mental evaluation, stating that "this was a voluntary conservatorship" and that "all parties agree."
"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," she ruled.
Spears was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 after a mental health breakdown. However, she called the conservatorship abusive and lamented being betrayed by her mother Lynne, father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn.
