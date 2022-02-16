Bappi Lahiri's Last Recorded Song Was This Track From 'Baaghi 3'

Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday (15 February) evening at the age of 69.
As we remember the Disco King and his priceless contribution to Hindi cinema, let's take a look at the last song he recorded when he was healthy. Lahiri had last worked on the Baaghi 3 song 'Bhankas', featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.
'Bhankas' is a remix of Lahiri's song 'Ek Aankh Maru Toh' from the 1984 film Tohfa. The revamped version has been composed by Tanishq Bagchi, while Bappi da, Dev Negi and Jonita Gandhi lent their voices. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.
Bappi Lahiri was being treated for multiple illnesses. He had tested positive for COVID in April last year.
