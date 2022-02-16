‘Lost Another Gem’: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar & Others on Bappi Lahiri’s Death

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who composed 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’, passed away late on Tuesday (15 February). Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Gulshan Devaiah expressed their condolences on social media.

Vidya Balan wrote on Instagram, “I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that’s what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me).”

Bappi Lahiri had voiced the song ‘Ooh La La’ with Shreya Ghoshal, in the Vidya-starrer The Dirty Picture.