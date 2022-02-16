‘Lost Another Gem’: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar & Others on Bappi Lahiri’s Death

Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and other celebrities condole Bappi Lahiri's death.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who composed 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai', 'Disco Dancer', and 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja’, passed away late on Tuesday (15 February). Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Gulshan Devaiah expressed their condolences on social media.
Vidya Balan wrote on Instagram, “I wish you joy wherever you go Bappi da because that’s what you brought to the world through your music and your being. Love always, Bidda (as you’d so endearingly call me).”
Bappi Lahiri had voiced the song ‘Ooh La La’ with Shreya Ghoshal, in the Vidya-starrer The Dirty Picture.
Hunterrr actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, “Bappi Lahiri : 1952-2022I was fortunate he sang a song for me. Rest is gold sir.” Bappi sang the song 'Hunterrr 303’.
"Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti," Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter.
Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Complete Loss Of Words. Heartbroken by the demise of The legendary Bappi Lahiri Ji, Truly a big loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will live on forever sir."
Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself with Bappi Lahiri and a note that reads, "Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films’ popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear (sic)."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)