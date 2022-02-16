Remembering the Disco King: Bappi Lahiri's Best Bollywood Songs

Music compose and singer Bappi Lahiri.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bappi Lahiri not just gave Bollywood some of its best disco beats but also sang some hugely popular chartbusters in his unique and mellifluous voice. Here's a peek at some of Bappi Lahiri's popular songs - tracks which he not only composed but also lent his voice to.
This 1982 blockbuster starring Mithun Chakraborty, Kim, Rajesh Khanna was a trendsetter for its soundtrack by Bappi Lahiri. Besides tracks like I am a Disco Dancer... and Jimmy Jimmy aajaa..., Bappi Lahiri's own song Yaad aa raha hai... was one of the album's biggest hits.
Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re... from the film Saaheb shot on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh was one of the highlights of the film when it released in 1985. The song has been so everlasting that the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan used it for their 2020 film.
You may forget the film but you won't be able to get this song out of your head. Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan gyrate in garish costumes on outlandish sets to Bappi Lahiri's beats and voice singing Tu hai meri fantasy...
One of Vinod Khanna's lesser known films from the 1980s, Satyamev Jayate continues to live on because of its songs and especially this soulful track sung by Bappi Lahiri.
Bambai se aaya mera dost... is one of those songs the 80s and 90s kids would have definitely heard. You may not know which film it is from or which actors it was picturised on, but you would know its entire lyrics. Bappi Lahiri's bindaas voice adds magic to the popular song.
The song Tamma Tamma Loge "inspired" by Mori Kante's tracks was a huge hit in 1990. Though the film starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit was soon forgotten, the song composed and sung by Bappi Lahiri still continues to be a popular one.
