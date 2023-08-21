Bank Withdraws Auction Notice For Sunny Deol's Villa Citing 'Technical Glitch'

Sunny Deol's bungalow not to be auctioned by bank.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The auction for actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol's Juhu Villa in Mumbai has been withdrawn, the Bank of Baroda confirmed in a statement on Monday, 21 August.
On 20 August, the state-owned bank put out an e-auction for Deol's Sunny Villa to recover a loan amount of Rs 55.99 crore given to the actor. Deol had reportedly been in default with the bank since December 2022.
The Bank of Baroda issued a corrigendum in a national newspaper on Monday. It stated, "Corrigendum to e-auction notice with regards to sale auction notice in respect of Mr Ajay Singh Deol alias Mr Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons."
The villa auctioned for dues is located on Juhu's Gandhigram Road. The land of the property is 599.44 square metres and is located on a piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri, Mumbai Suburban District.
The bank had earlier set a reserve price of Rs 51.43 crore for the auction, with an earnest money deposit of roughly Rs 5.14 crore and an auction bid increase of Rs 10 lakh.
While Deol's team confirmed the auction notice on 20 August, they claimed that the amount mentioned in the notice was incorrect and asserted that the actor would be clearing the dues within a day or two.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deol was last seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film is currently breaking records at the box office.
