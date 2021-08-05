'Baghban' Actor Arzoo Govitrikar Accuses Husband of Domestic Violence

Arzoo also alleged that he was unfaithful to her, and she confronted him about his new girlfriend. She says that she has documented the violence and infidelity through CCTV footage and personal chats. “Siddharth first raised his hand on me two years after our marriage. And after our son was born, he drifted apart. He started sleeping in another room. After that, I found out that he has a Russian girlfriend. I don’t know if they’re together now because he stays separately. I have chats and CCTV footage of the violence and I hope I will get justice".

Arzoo also accused her husband of hurling 'casteist' abuses at her.

Speaking about the allegations Siddharth told ETimes, “Let her say what she wants. I don’t want to say anything.”