Dancers Allege Delay in Payment for Work in Badshah’s Music Videos

A still from Badshah's music video for 'Baawla'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
A dancer-content creator took to social media and posted a statement alleging she, and her team, haven’t received payment for their work on Badshah’s music video for ‘Baawla’. The statement read, “Hi people! This has never happened with any of us before but now that it has gotten out of hands, we felt it was necessary to post it here and let you guys know the true story behind my music video of #badboyshah’s BAWLA.”
“I, along with 8 more dancers, were a part of Badshah’s song BAWLA’, that I am sure all of you must have heard. The shoot took place on 3rd July 2021 and the song was released a few weeks after that BUT to date, none of us has received our payments,” the statement read.
She added that the team has been coordinating with Badshah’s manager but nobody has given them a straight answer.
Talking about the ‘fake promises’ they’ve heard, the dancer added, “It’s been 6 months and all they tell us is: Process main hai payment (payment is being processed), Aaj weekend tha toh accounts band tha (Couldn’t transfer because it’s a weekend), 3 din mai miljayega sabko (Everyone will get payment in 3 days), Label is sorting it out.”
The content creator further alleged, “But nothing is actually happening and now it has come to a point where we feel exploited and it’s like we’re begging for our own money. The amount that earned and deserve. And the saddest part is we got to know that there’s a set of dancers from other music video of Badshah and they are going through the same situation as us.”
“This is highly unprofessional and disrespectful. If you can’t pay us then don’t work with us- AS SIMPLE AS THAT,” the post concluded. The post also contains screenshots of their conversations, allegedly with, Badshah’s manager.
Here is the video in question:
Another content creator also released a statement alleging that the dancers who worked on the music videos for 'Slow Slow' and 'Jugnu' didn't receive payment either.
The post stated, "So recently I worked @badboyshah for his song ‘SLOW SLOW’. The shoot took place on 3rd and 4th October (3 months back) and none of the dancers have received their payment. And the worst part is no one is reverting to our calls and msgs.”
The statement further read, “And this is not the first time he has done this, he did the same with the ‘BAWWLA’ girls and the ‘JUGNU’ girls too. I kindly request everyone to share this as much as you can so that people can see the truth behind these ‘TRENDING SONGS’.”
(Badshah hasn't addressed the matter yet.)
