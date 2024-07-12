From 'Tauba Tauba' to Dharma Sets & Punjabi Films: Vicky and Ammy Get Candid

Ammy, on the other hand, jokingly spoke about how he was glad that he was not part of the song as he was afraid that he would ruin the masterpiece. He said, "It's a good thing I am not in the song, main toj kharab kar data (I would have made it bad)."

Vicky and Ammy also spoke about working with each other. Vicky said, "There's a lot of humility in people from Punjab, and Ammy paaji is just that. He is a star, but he always meets people with respect. He is also a brutally honest person. He is very vocal about his feelings, and this quality gave his character in the film also a lot of genuinity."

Ammy told The Quint, "I had heard that in multi-starrers actors often clash, but Vicky felt like a younger brother to me. I love his family too. Whenever we have screenings of local movies in Punjab, Vicky's father Shyam Kaushal always attends. He is very appreciative of each and every artist from Punjab. He has a lovely family."

Bad Newz releases on 19 July.

Editor: Arnab Chakravarty

Location Courtesy: Gigi, Bandra