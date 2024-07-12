From 'Tauba Tauba' to Dharma Sets & Punjabi Films: Vicky and Ammy Get Candid

advertisement
Ever since the trailer dropped, there's been a lot of curiosity around Bad Newz. The quirky comedy is centred around a rare type of pregnancy called heteropaternal superfecundation. When Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) becomes pregnant, she is stumped to find out that both Akhil Chadha (Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) will be the child's fathers. This rare pregnancy leads to mayhem.
Ahead of the release, The Quint organised a fun session with Vicky and Ammy. They spoke about Bad Newz, working with each other, representation of Punjabis in Bollywood and more.
The highlight of the event was undoubtedly an interaction between the actors and their fans. Vicky spared no effort in creating a lively atmosphere for his fans, dancing with them enthusiastically, while Ammy was his candid self.
Vicky, who is currently being showered with love following the release of the song 'Tauba Tauba', shared his thoughts on creating the song and the warm reception it has received:
"And now, me and the whole team are so happy with the response we have received and the acceptance we have for the song. Now, people have really taken it on autopilot, and we are very happy to see every reel and every video replicating the dance moves. I feel like they are my best friends," he added.
Ammy, on the other hand, jokingly spoke about how he was glad that he was not part of the song as he was afraid that he would ruin the masterpiece. He said, "It's a good thing I am not in the song, main toj kharab kar data (I would have made it bad)."
Vicky and Ammy also spoke about working with each other. Vicky said, "There's a lot of humility in people from Punjab, and Ammy paaji is just that. He is a star, but he always meets people with respect. He is also a brutally honest person. He is very vocal about his feelings, and this quality gave his character in the film also a lot of genuinity."
Ammy told The Quint, "I had heard that in multi-starrers actors often clash, but Vicky felt like a younger brother to me. I love his family too. Whenever we have screenings of local movies in Punjab, Vicky's father Shyam Kaushal always attends. He is very appreciative of each and every artist from Punjab. He has a lovely family."
Bad Newz releases on 19 July.
Editor: Arnab Chakravarty
Location Courtesy: Gigi, Bandra
