Babita Phogat Attends 'Dangal' Actor Suhani Bhatnagar's Prayer Meet

The sudden loss of 19-year-old Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar has stunned her family and colleagues. Known for portraying the younger Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's biographical sports drama, the tragic news prompted wrestler Babita Phogat, to visit Suhani's family to express her condolences on Monday.
Phogat took to social media to write about her visit. She wrote the note in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Visited the Faridabad residence of Suhani Bhatnagar, who played my younger character in the film Dangal. Upon her sad demise, I offered my condolences to her family. Om Shanti."
Aamir Khan's production house was the first to disclose the news, the note read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani." It added, "Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."
Her family revealed on Saturday that she was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.
