Avika Gor On Rumours Of Her & Manish Raisinghan's 'Secret Child'

Avika added that she and Manish are still very close. "Even now we are very close. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend I've ever had. I have learnt so much from him. He is 18 years elder to me, by the way".

Avika Gor told Siddharth Kannan that initially they were affected by the rumours, but later they decided there was no point in keeping a distance. "We never looked back since then. Whenever we read articles about us, we laugh".

Earlier, Manish had also said in an interview that his wife Sangeita had also assumed he and Avika were in a relationship when they first met. "When I started seeing Sangeita, she also mistook us for a couple. I had to clarify that there was nothing beyond friendship with Avika".

Avika and Manish had starred together in Sasural Simar Ka.