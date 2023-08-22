'August Magic': Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics With Nick Jonas & Malti

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of how she spent August.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on 22 August to share a glimpse of her perfect month spent with family and friends. The actor posted a bunch of pictures filled with infectious happiness featuring herself, husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.
She captioned the carousel post, "August magic."
Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie enjoyed a day out in the park.
Nick can be seen carrying Malti in a little basket in this one.
Priyanka and Nick both held Malti's hands as she walked in the middle.
Malti enjoyed some fun playtime at home.
Priyanka enjoyed some quality mother-daughter time with Malti.
Malti looked adorable in a cute jacket with her initials on it.
Malti posed with a baby doll dressed in the same outfit as her.
Priyanka also shared a picture of herself and Nick from an event.
Priyanka looked stunning in a white outfit, while Nick looked dapper in his green attire.
Priyanka shared another picture of her outfit.
