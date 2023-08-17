Priyanka Chopra Ends Partnership With New York Restaurant Sona

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to end her partnership with the restaurant Sona in New York City, which she had co-founded in 2021, as per reports. A spokesperson for Priyanka has confirmed this development to PEOPLE.

While the restaurant will reportedly continue to operate, Priyanka will no longer be creatively involved as a partner. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a close associate of the actor, told PEOPLE, “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."