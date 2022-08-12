Assam CM Asks Aamir Khan to Postpone His State Visit for Laal Singh's Promotion

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to the state for the promotion of Laal Singh Chaddha. The Assam CM said so, in regards to PM Modi's three-day-long (from 13-15 August) Har Ghar Tiranga initivative, which the state is observing.

The actor had his trip to Guwahati scheduled for 14 August, which has now been reportedly shifted to 16 August, as per a report by NDTV.