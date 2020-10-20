As DDLJ Clocks 25, SRK, Kajol Change Twitter Names to Raj & Simran

Shah Rukh and Kajol celebrate 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Quint Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities Shah Rukh and Kajol celebrate 25 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes its 25 year milestone on Tuesday, 20 October. To celebrate the special occasion Shah Rukh Khan changed his Twitter name to Raj Malhotra, the character he essayed in the film.

Shah Rukh also shared a small video clip of some iconic scenes from the film. "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special", the actor tweeted.

Even Kajol changed her Twitter name to Simran along with a message thanking fans for unconditionally supporting the film.

"Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you", Kajol wrote while sharing a special video made in memory of the movie.

With Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan became the heartthrob of millions. Kajol and Shah Rukh also became one of the most celebrated onscreen pairs of Bollywood. Speaking about the star power of SRK, Aditya Chopra (who debuted as a filmmaker with DDLJ) had once said, "One of the reasons why Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman became who they are is because they do not remind us of anyone we have seen before, just like Amitabh Bachchan did not remind us of anyone either. I think that’s what makes a superstar.”