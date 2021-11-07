Aryan Khan Summoned by NCB’s Special Investigation Team, Skips Questioning

Sources told ETimes, “Those in the know have revealed that Aryan may appear before the SIT for further questioning and investigation tomorrow."

With the announcement that the Delhi SIT team would take over Aryan Khan’s case, reports also emerged about NCB Zonal Wankhede being removed from his position as lead investigator in the case.

Wankhede denied these reports in a statement to ANI, and added, “It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency. So, the Aryan (Khan) case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."

Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise ship case after three weeks in custody and the bail order was announced the next day. According to the order, Aryan Khan has to available for questioning when summoned by the investigating agency.

The bail order also stated that the accused Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha have to mark their attendance at the NCB office every Friday. In accordance with the order, Aryan visited the NCB office on Friday (5 November).