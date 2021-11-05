NCB's Delhi Unit to Probe Aryan Khan Drugs Case; Sought the Shift, Says Wankhede
Wankhede has recently been mired in a slew of allegations of bribery and extortion.
Amid reports stating that he has been removed from his position as the lead investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "I've not been removed from investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter be probed by a central agency (sic)."
"So, the Aryan (Khan) case and Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination between NCB teams of Delhi and Mumbai."
Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB was quoted by ANI as saying:
"Total six cases of our zone will now be investigated by Delhi teams (of NCB), including Aryan Khan's case and five other cases. It was an administrative decision."
Reports also suggest that a special investigation team, to be led by senior police officer Sanjay Singh, will take over the Aryan Khan case
According to PTI, officials have, however, stated that Sameer Wankhede will continue as the Mumbai zonal director of NCB.
