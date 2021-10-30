Aryan Khan Leaves Arthur Road Jail, Reaches Mannat With Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan exits Arthur Road Jail.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aryan Khan was finally released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Saturday morning. His father and actor Shah Rukh Khan was there to receive him outside the premises.
Aryan Khan outside Arthur Road Jail.
Aryan Khan outside Arthur Road Jail getting into his car.
Shah Rukh was spotted leaving his residence 'Mannat' around 8:20 am to bring back Aryan. 'Mannat' was seen being decorated for Aryan's homecoming on Friday night.
Though some inside sources said that Aryan is likely to be taken to the Four Seasons Hotel first since Khan’s legal team including advocate Satish Maneshinde are at Four seasons, he was spotted reaching his home 'Mannat' by 11:45 am.
Though the bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha was granted by the Bombay High Court on 28 October, the processing of the bail application took time.
Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mannat to bring back Aryan.
On Thursday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai and were in jail since 8 October.
Juhi Chawla said, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody: Juhi Chawla outside Sessions Court." Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in court, told ANI that Juhi was approved as surety for Aryan's bail.
The bail conditions have also been released by the judge. One of them states that Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun will have to execute a PR bond of 1 lakh each with one or more sureties. The accused have also been forbidden to leave the country without prior permission from from the Special Judge for NDPS at Greater Mumbai.
They can't leave Mumbai without informing their investigative officer and have to submit their itinerary to their investigating officer when they do.
