'Aryan Khan Asked Me Not to Carry Drugs on the Cruise': Arbaaz Merchantt to NCB

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case.
(Photo: PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team in the Cordelia cruise drugs case on Friday, 27 May.
Now, as per a report by India Today, the NCB's chargesheet states that Arbaaz Maerchantt, who was also arrested in the case, had repeatedly denied Aryan's involvement. Arbaaz hasn't been given a clean chit, a report by mid-day stated.
Arbaaz has reportedly told the agency that his friend Aryan had told him his parents advised Aryan not to be involved in any illegal activity, including drug consumption.
The chargesheet also reportedly claims that Arbaaz said Aryan asked him not to bring any drugs on the cruise as the NCB was active. However, Arbaaz still brought a little ganja in his shoes for self-consumption.
In his statement to NCB superintendent VV Singh on October 6, 2021, three days after his arrest, Arbaaz had given details of the person from whom he had obtained ganja.
The India Today report further states that the NCB also recorded statements of other friends of Aryan and Arbaaz during the probe. One of Arbaaz friend’s who was also accused at first but later let off said that he came to them and “apologised that because of him we all are in trouble”.
Apart from Aryan, five others were also cleared in the case. However, Arbaaz's name was reportedly not on the list. Speaking to mid-day, his father said, "I am keeping my fingers crossed. Since the matter is subjudice, I can’t comment on the matter further.”
