'Aryan Khan Asked Me Not to Carry Drugs on the Cruise': Arbaaz Merchantt to NCB

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau's Special Investigation Team in the Cordelia cruise drugs case on Friday, 27 May.

Now, as per a report by India Today, the NCB's chargesheet states that Arbaaz Maerchantt, who was also arrested in the case, had repeatedly denied Aryan's involvement. Arbaaz hasn't been given a clean chit, a report by mid-day stated.