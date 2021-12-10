Aryan Khan Approaches HC; Seeks Waiver of Weekly Visit to NCB Office

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay High Court, requesting it to change the condition of a weekly visit to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as part of a bail condition in the Mumbai cruise case, as per a report by NDTV.
In his plea, Aryan sought waiver of the condition that requires him to pay a visit to the NCB office every Friday. The plea stated that since the investigation has been transferred to a Special Investigation Team of the Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office can be relaxed.
The application added that Aryan has to be accompanied by the police every time he visits the NCB as there are large number of media outlets waiting outside. Aryan's lawyers told the publication that the High Court will most likely hear the application next week.
Aryan was arrested by the NCB on 3 October following a raid onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise. He was charged with possession, consumption, sale and purchase of drugs. The Bombay High Court granted him bail on 28 October.
(With inputs from NDTV)
