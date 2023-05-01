Aryan Khan All Set to Make His Directorial Debut With a Web Show, 'Stardom'

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut. Aryan will be directing a web show for Netflix, titled Stardom. On Monday, 1 May, details of the show were revealed.

"To be made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment, Stardom will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. It will be a six-episode series. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023," a statement read.