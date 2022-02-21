'Truly Honoured': Arunachal Pradesh CM Felicitates Badhaai Do Actor Chum Darang

"Being lauded for something that you’ve put your heart and soul into feels amazing ya Thank you hon’ble CM, Mr. Pema Khandu for making team #badhaaido feel at home. Truly honoured. Thank you Arunachal for the immense love you all have shown Happy Statehood Day Arunachal Pradesh. @jungleepictures @timestalent @gopi_spot @rishubartaria #harshvardhankulkarni #prateekvats #akshatghildial #kirtinakhwa @sumadhikary", Chum captioned the photos.

Khandu posted the same photos on Twitter and wrote, "Excited to meet today Sister Chum Darang, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'. Also a pleasure meeting acclaimed film personalities from Bollywood, who accompanied her. All the very best Chum. May God bless you with all the success!".