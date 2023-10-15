Art Director Milan Passes Away During Shoot of Ajith Kumar Film

As per an Etimes report, a source close to the portal said, "Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. He had returned to the hotel last night after shoot and was normal. But this morning, he'd assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital."

The source further added that Ajith and director Magizh Thirumeni and cinematographer Nirav Shah later rushed to the hospital as well after hearing the news. The source, in the end, added, "However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away."

Milan and Ajith worked in over 30 films together such as 'Billa', 'Velayudham', 'Veeram', among others.