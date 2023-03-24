Ajith Kumar's Father PS Mani Passes Away at 85
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ajith Kumar‘s father, PS Mani, died on Friday, 24 March in Chennai. He was 85 years old at the time of his passing. The actor’s father was battling paralysis and other health-related ailments, as per a report by The Indian Express.
A statement was released to confirm the demise of the actor's father. It read, “Our father, P.S. Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago."
The statement continued to add, "We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in and ask for your understanding if we may not be able to take calls or respond to messages in a timely manner. His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible. Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Anil Kumar.”
Actor R Sarath Kumar mourned the loss of the actor's father as well, he said: “My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives and well wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace."
He is survived by his wife, Mohini, and three children, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.
