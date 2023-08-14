Nitin Desai Death: Did the Creditors’ Actions Warrant Suicide Abetment Offence?

As pointed out by famous legal scholar Jerome Hall, the mens rea or the guilty intention becomes the bedrock when it comes to criminal liability. The ‘guilty intention’ is thus, a base or foundation on which the other elements of the crime are held.

In the absence of a guilty mind, no person shall be liable for the consequences.

The primary objective of the creditor is to recover the dues from its debtors. The lending and recovery of loans is the business of such institutions and the same is imperative for a stable economy. It is only keeping in mind the aforesaid that various laws, including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was based for resolution of companies in distress.

The primary objective of the officials of the Banks/officials is recovery of the money lent by them and taking remedies permissible under law for recovery of the money in case of defaults. Similarly, the objective of the Insolvency Resolution Professional is to carry of the resolution of the Company in terms of the Insolvency laws. Thus, based on the information available publicly, it may be argued for the creditor and the Interim Resolution Professional that they were acting within the contours permissible in law and did not have any guilty intention.

Thus, a perusal of the law of abetment of suicide coupled with the publicly available information, in my opinion, the aforesaid unfortunate incident may not be a case of abetment of suicide within the meaning of the applicable penal laws.

Having said that, the FIR has been registered and accordingly investigation shall have to be carried by the police to find out if the accused persons had any direct involvement as regards alleged abetment which led to the alleged unfortunate incident of suicide. Accordingly, the law shall take its own course after the conclusion of the investigation.

(The aforesaid opinion is based on the information available publicly and through the various news articles/public pieces and the same is subject to the investigation being carried out by the investigating authorities.)

