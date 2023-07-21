'We're Over the Moon': Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Welcome a Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcome their second child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on 20 July. The actor took to social media the following day to share the news with his fans.
Arjun posted a picture of a cute baby towel, announcing that the mother and son are both doing well.
He captioned the post, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023"
Have a look at his post here:
Arjun and Gabriella, on the other hand, have been in a relationship for a while now. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. Arjun has two daughters from his marriage, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially parted ways in 2019.
