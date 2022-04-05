Arjun Kapoor Visits Malaika Arora as She Recovers From Car Accident

Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora, who is recovering from an accident.
(Photo: Instagram, Viral Bhayani)
Actor Malaika Arora met with an accident on Saturday night. She was admitted to Navi Mumbai's Apollo Hospital for treatment, and on Sunday morning was discharged. Her sister, Amrita Arora, and her family visited her on Sunday. On Monday, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Sophie Choudry paid a visit to Malaika.
In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Arjun can be seen arriving at Malaika's home.
Kareena was also clicked outside Malaika's home.
Malaika was injured in an accident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and a few cars collided with each other near the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the highway. The actor's Range Rover was crushed between two vehicles.
