Malaika Arora Sustains Minor Injuries After Car Accident

Malaika Arora sustained minor injuries after a vehicle she was in got involed in a pile-up on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday, 2 April.
The actor-model has been taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment, Khopoli police told Hindustan Times.
police inspector Shirish Pawar told the publication that three vehicles were involved in the pile-up and have suffered damages. "The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," Pawar added.
The police said they would be investigating the incident further to ascertain who was was at fault.
Arora was at a fashion event on Saturday afternoon and had shared photos and videos on her Instagram profile.
Arora was last seen on the reality show India’s Best Dancer as a judge along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.
