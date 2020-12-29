Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Pic on Sister Anshula's B'day

Arjun Kapoor marked his younger sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday with a throwback photo from their childhood. The two siblings can be seen wearing striped outfits and sunglasses and are waving to the camera. Arjun also wrote an emotional note for his sister that read: "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I’m happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you (sic). I wish, pray, hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that’s what keeps me smiling... love you (sic)."
Anil Kapoor also posted a photo of himself with his niece to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the kindest, smartest, warmest lady that I’m proud to call my niece @anshulakapoor."
Anshula shared a glimpse of her celebrations on her Instagram account. She said that she hadn't felt like celebrating but her sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor cheered her up by decorating their house in balloons. "Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house and not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts!" she wrote.
Published: undefined