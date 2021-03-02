This is Wrong: Arjun Tells Pap Who Climbed Wall of Kareena's House

Arjun Kapoor got angry at a photographer recently when he noticed the man climbing a building wall to get a better picture of him and Malaika Arora. The couple was visiting Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who welcomed their second child on 21 February.

“Chadho mat, galat hai na. Nahi neeche utro, galat hai. Aap building pe mat chadha karo, request kar rahe hai aapse. (Don’t climb, it’s wrong. Get down. Don’t climb on buildings, I’m requesting you),” said Arjun. As Arjun approached the fence he also said, “Oh lal shirt vaale, kyu darke bhaag rahe ho? (You, in the red shirt, why are you running away in fear)“

Meanwhile, Malaika can be seen walking away from their car and also waves at the photographers. This interaction was caught on video and it surfaced on social media. After their visit, Arjun Kapoor stopped to talk to the paparazzi.