'Eiffel Good': Arjun Kapoor Shares Pics With Malaika Arora From Paris Vacation

Arjun Kapoor rings in his birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor is having the time of his life in Paris with partner Malaika Arora. The actor turned 37 on 26 June. Arjun took to Instagram on Sunday to share a bunch of selfies with the Eiffel Tower in the background.
Sharing the post, he captioned it as "Eiffel good... I knew I would... #parisvibes".
Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa and other industry friends dropped heart emojis and replied to the post.
Arjun and Malaika flew to Paris on Thursday for the former's birthday.
Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun has a number of films coming up - Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Kuttey.
