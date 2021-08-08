Arjun Kapoor Calls Out News Report Comparing His & Malaika Arora's Wealth

Arjun Kapoor has deleted the post wherein he called out a report for comparing his & Malaika Arora's wealth.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor had reportedly called out a news report comparing his and Malaika Arora's wealth. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years, and they made their relationship official in 2019.

On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram to call out a headline that reportedly questioned the source of Malaika's wealth.

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's deleted post.

In a career spanning decades Malaika has worked as an actor, producer and is now a television host, and Arjun pointed out as much in his post. "It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me", Arjun reportedly wrote. The story has now been deleted.

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun was asked to name the one person who knows him really well. He said that his 'girlfriend' can tell if he has had a rough day just by looking at him, and that she knows him 'inside out'.

