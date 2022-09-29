Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Share Video from 'The Lady Killer' Shoot

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar head to London for their romantic comedy.
(photo:Instagram)
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shared some fun behind-the-scenes videos from their upcoming movie The Lady Killer on their Instagram. The two were seen having fun in the sets of the film. Bhumi and Arjun were both jumping around from one location to the other during the daytime. Bhumi wore a black hoodie and so did Arjun.
They gave us a glimpse into some fun activities from their sets in Glasgow from different locations. In the video, Arjun is seen following Bhumi around and annoying her in the process.
Arjun captioned the post as, "Dumb & Dumber do Glasgow"
Many celebrities reacted to the video in question. His cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “This gives me production anxiety.” Arjun replied, “bro where, such sweet simple people living the simple life.”
He was last seen in Ek Vilaain Returns. Bhumi was last seen in Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar.
