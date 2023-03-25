Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Recall Fond Memories With Mother On Her Death Anniversary
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to mark his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's 11th death anniversary.
Sharing an old picture of himself with his mother, he penned a heart-touching note.
He wrote, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was…11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…"
The actor admitted to still feeling lost without his mother, writing, "I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture..."
His sister, Anshula Kapoor also took to social media to share her heartfelt memories.
Along with a childhood picture of her with her mother, she wrote, "1 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond.
Several celebrities showered their love and support for the siblings. Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor reacted to Anshula's ode to her mother with commenting several heart emojis.
