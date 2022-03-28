Ariana DeBose Becomes The First Queer Woman of Colour to Win an Oscar

In her acceptance speech, DeBose celebrated Moreno as a trailblazer. “I’m so grateful – your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me, and I love you,” she said, adding, "Now you see why Anita says ‘I want to be in America’, because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true, and that’s a really heartening thing right now”.

The actor recalled her early days as an aspiring performer. "Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes,” she said. “You see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength in life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate. To anyone who has ever questioned your identity or lived in the grey spaces, there is, indeed, a place for us”.