Arbaaz Khan Calls Georgia Andriani's Interviews on Their Break Up 'Unnecessary'

"I know some of the recent interviews somehow give the feeling that things were right till the end, which is not true. It is unfortunate that I have to sit here and make such clarification but my previous relationship was over almost one and half years before I even met Shura. I had a year of dating period with her. There was no timeline given in those interviews and such interviews make people believe that ‘Oh I moved from this into that’. But that’s not true. I was not dating anyone for almost a year and a half till I met Sshura. That is the reality," Khan told the publication.

Khan further insisted that the timeline of his past relationships should be mentioned clearly and further added, "The timing of somebody speaking about a breakup just around the time I was getting married and post my marriage, seems a little inappropriate. If you have broken up almost two years back and you didn’t have the option to speak about it then, then to speak about it now, doesn’t seem right."

Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The couple separated in 2017 after 18 years of marriage.