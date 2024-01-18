'You Light Up My Life': Arbaaz Khan Wishes Wife Sshura Khan on Her Birthday

The Jack and Dil actor wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday my love Shura. Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you, oops older actually very very old when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “Qubool Hai“ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

