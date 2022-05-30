Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: AP Dhillon Talks About What Punjabi Artists Deal With

Rapper AP Dhillon opened up about singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab. Dhillon shared a photo of the singer with heartbreak emojis and later he shared a statement about what Punjabi artists have to deal with ‘behind the scenes’.

The statement read, “Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do.”