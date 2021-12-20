'Seek Privacy For Our Child': Anushka Asks People to Not Share Vamika's Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to thank the media for not publishing her daughter Vamika's photos. She and Virat Kohli also requested those sharing the child's pictures on public platforms to refrain from doing so.
“We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward,” the statement, shared on Instagram Stories, read.
“We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” the statement added.
Some time back, Anushka and Virat were clicked at the Mumbai airport, leaving for South Africa with Vamika. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year.
