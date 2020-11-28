Anushka Sharma Reveals She Will Continue Work After Delivery

Anushka Sharma also opens up about working during pregnancy. Quint Entertainment Anushka Sharma | (Photo: Instagram) Celebrities Anushka Sharma also opens up about working during pregnancy.

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child in January 2021. Talking about her work plans after she delivers the baby, Sharma told Times of India that she will be back to her shoots after she gives birth. She also said that she will "establish a system at home that ensures" that she can balance her time between her child, home and professional life.

Even after the announcement of her pregnancy in August, Sharma has been spotted fulfiling her brand commitments. However, owing to the situation, she has had to make sure that she and her team take all precautions when it comes to COVID-19. She told TOI, that she and her team undergo COVID-19 tests regularly in between shoots. Her team has also been very supportive. They ensure that they don't interact with anyone outside of work in order to ensure Anushka and her future baby's safety.

“I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken.” Anushka Sharma to TOI