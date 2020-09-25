When Will I Stop Being Dragged Into Cricket? Anushka Asks Gavaskar

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to respond to Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar's sexist comment he made on the actor after her husband and RCB captain Viral Kohli’s performance in the IPL 2020 game against the Kings XI Punjab.

“That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game,” the Bollywood actor asked. “I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process,” she added.

Anushka Sharma also added that nothing has changed for her even in 2020. “It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to make sweeping statements?” she asked

What Did Gavaskar Say?

Sexist trolls targeted Sharma yet again, blaming and taking snide digs at her for her Kohli’s performance. Gavaskar, too, joined the trolls in making such a remark, while sitting in the commentary box during the game. "Inhone lockdown me toh bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hai, (He [Virat] has only faced Anushka's bowling in lockdown)" he said, referring to the viral video of the couple that had surfaced during the country's coronavirus lockdown.